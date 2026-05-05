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Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar's debut features Manish Malhotra's look inspired by Raja Ravi Varma

Karan Johar has made his Met Gala debut in a Manish Malhotra ensemble inspired by the iconic paintings of Raja Ravi Varma. The striking outfit skillfully blends Indian heritage with modern fashion.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 13:41 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 13:41 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsmet galaKaran JoharTrendingManish MalhotraCelebrity

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