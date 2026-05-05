<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=karan%20johar">Karan Johar</a> made his Met Gala debut in style, grace and elegance.</p><p>The filmmaker wore a Manish Malhotra ensemble inspired by Raja Ravi Varma's paintings.</p><p>The mostly black outfit was "hand-painted detailing executed in gold by traditional artisans, applied directly onto the garment as a painter would work on canvas".</p><p>The outfit is inspired by some of Raja Ravi Varma's most iconic works such as Kadambari, Hamsa Damayanti, Arjuna and Subhadra, and There Comes Papa. The outfit is a nod to the year's theme of bringing art to life, making the ensemble a living canvas.</p><p>While the 6-foot long dramatic cape was the highlight of the ensemble, Karan had paired it up with a vibrant gold detailing bandhgala and black trousers, which beautifully complemented the outfit.</p>.'Looking like a large intestine': Fans liken Cardi B's Met Gala look to intestines; See pics.<p>Many hailed Karan's outfit for blending high-fashion with Indian heritage and bringing art to life through cultural storytelling. Some even called him a 'walking masterpiece', while others declared him the 'best dressed' celebrity.</p><p>Taking to Instagram, Karan expressed his excitement about making his Met Gala debut.</p><p>He wrote, "From loving cinema and costume as a wide-eyed dreamer to standing on the steps of THE Met Gala…life really does come full circle in the most unexpected ways. This moment wasn’t just about fashion for me. It was about storytelling. About taking the legacy of Raja Ravi Varma and letting it live again… this time, not on canvas, but in motion. To representing India and our culture, our art and our storytelling on the global ‘steps’."</p><p>Apart from Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ananya Birla, Natasha Poonawalla and Sudha Reddy also attended the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=met%20gala">Met Gala 2026</a>.</p>