Mexican actress and voice in Disney's 'Coco', Ana Ofelia Murguía dies at 90

At Mexico's prestigious Ariel awards, Murguía won best supporting actress for her performances in Cadena Perpetua, in 1979; Los Motivos de Luz, in 1986; and La Reina de la Noche (The Queen of the Night), in 1996.

She was nominated for best actress five times but never won. In 2011, she was recognised with a Golden Ariel special lifetime achievement award.