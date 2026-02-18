<p>Global sensation Miley Cyrus is all set to take everyone on a trip down memory lane with a massive TV event. Whether you were a die-hard fan or just loved the music, this TV event is going to be a major moment for anyone who grew up with Miley. As the popular series completes its two years, Miley is coming up with the <em>Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special</em>, reigniting nostalgia.</p><p>Miley took to social media to announce this big news. She captioned the post: “Going back to where it all began.” Miley also confirmed that the special is all set to premiere on March 24, but the real treat was the teaser video.</p>.<p>In the clip, Cyrus pulls up to Stage 9 in a car sporting a custom “HM 20” license plate. As she steps out in a killer pair of gold and black boots, the iconic opening chords of “The Best of Both Worlds” kick in, giving fans everywhere instant chills.</p><p>For the special, Miley is also teaming up with Alex Cooper for an in-depth chat recorded live with fans in the studio. They’re going to be digging deep into the archives, discussing what it was actually like being the world's biggest teen idol and how those Disney years shaped the woman she is today.</p><p>Just days before making the big announcement, Miley gave followers a hint with a series of Hannah Montana throwbacks on social media.</p>.<p><strong>About Hannah Montana</strong></p><p>Miley Cyrus became a household name playing a teen girl balancing a normal life with a secret identity as a global pop star. Hannah Montana was a Disney Channel staple from 2006 to 2011, starring Miley alongside her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and fan favourites Emily Osment, Jason Earles, and Mitchel Musso. In a beautiful full-circle moment, this new special premieres on March 24—the exact day the show first debuted twenty years ago.</p>