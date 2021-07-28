'Mimi' movie review: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi impress in predictable comedy drama

Cast: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak and Sai Tamhankar

Director: Laxman Utekar

Rating: 2.5/5

Platform: Netflix/JioCinema

Actor Kriti Sanon's latest release Mimi is a mildly engaging comedy-drama that satisfies her die-hard fans. It revolves around the trials and tribulations of an aspiring actor who desperately needs money to fulfill her dream of being a Bollywood star. Luck smiles at her when an American couple promises to pay her a huge amount in cash if she agrees to be a surrogate for their child. The rest of the narrative explores the consequences of her decision.

Not emotionally gripping

Mimi is a bit similar to Vicky Donor as both films deal with topics that are not discussed in society too frequently. While The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer explored sperm donation, this one focusses on surrogacy. Mimi, however, does not have the strong emotional core that helped Vicky Donor emerge as a success.

Middling screenplay

A film set in the Hindi heartland can work only if the viewers are able to relate to the reel action. This is where Mimi falters. The opening sequences, which should have explored the backstories of the protagonists, feel rushed. As a result, the main characters feel a bit one-dimensional while the supporting ones come across as mere caricatures. The narrative's impact is further diluted by the predictable screenplay, something that becomes all too obvious in the underwhelming climax. The twist feels completely random even though it's well-intentioned.



The positives



That said, Mimi is not a lost cause as the lighter sequences save the day. While none of the punches are overtly funny, they have situational appeal. A sequence involving Pankaj Tripathi and his reel wife and mother is a case in point. The other commendable aspect of Mimi's comedy is that it is quite family-friendly and does justice to the core theme of the flick.



Performances save the day

Coming to the performances, Kriti is the backbone of the film and does complete justice to a role that is completely different from anything she has done in the past. Her 'desi' accent is a highlight of her work in the film.

Pankaj, who received flak for repeatedly playing similar characters, reinvented himself with his simple yet effective performance in Gunjan Saxena. Mimi is another step in the right direction for the actor. He underplays things with effortless ease in most scenes, letting Kriti take centrestage. His expressions do the talking in most scenes, the hallmark of a good performer. Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak make their presence felt even though they are burdened with half-baked characters. The Khichdi actor, surprisingly fares better in Mimi than the recently-released Toofaan. The rest of the cast is strictly okay.

Technical aspects

A R Rahman's music fails to live up to expectations as none of the songs do justice to his reputation. The editing is decent even though the film drags at certain points especially in the last 40 minutes. The other technical aspects have been handled reasonably well.