'Mirzapur: The Movie' teaser: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal & Divyenndu return for epic big-screen 'Bhaukaal'

Witness the epic untold story, this September. Get ready for bhaukaal on the big screen.



Watch #MirzapurTheMovie only in cinemas on 4th September in Hindi & Telugu



ఈ సెప్టెంబర్‌లో, మీరు మునుపు చూడని వినని ప్రభంజనానికి సిద్ధంకండి.#MirzapurTheMovie, సెప్టెంబర్ 4న మీ అభిమాన… pic.twitter.com/Jwxvqae0sj