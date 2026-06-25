'Mirzapur: The Movie' teaser: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal & Divyenndu return for epic big-screen 'Bhaukaal'

<p>The wait is finally officially over for <em>Mirzapur</em> fans as the makers of the popular crime-drama franchise dropped the much-anticipated teaser for <em>Mirzapur: The Movie</em>. The teaser promises to scale up the lawless, gritty underworld of Purvanchal for an epic theatrical experience.</p><p>Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios, the cinematic adaptation is scheduled to hit theaters on September 4, 2026.</p><p>Sharing the announcement, the makers stated, "Watch #MirzapurTheMovie only in cinemas on 4th September in Hindi & Telugu. The Bhaukaal Gets Bigger Than Ever! The Teaser of the Year's Most Awaited Film, Mirzapur: The Movie out now."</p>.<p>The two-minute-long teaser has immediately struck a chord of heavy nostalgia, rooting itself firmly in the brutal timeline that first gripped audiences in 2018.</p><p>It opens with the unmistakable, cold gravity of Pankaj Tripathi’s Akhandanand "Kaleen Bhaiya" Tripathi, who delivers an iconic new line: "Sometimes it is difficult to find a capable son, and sometimes it is impossible."</p><p>However, the ultimate shock for fans was the grand return of Divyenndu’s Munna Bhaiya, whose presumed demise had previously left audiences in disbelief. Flanking the returning 'King of Mirzapur' and his unpredictable heir, the preview also teases a savage Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, fully armed and prepared to guard his territory at any cost.</p>.Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipuri film ‘Boong’ wins BAFTA Award in London.<p>While the film celebrates the roots of the original saga, it also introduces major powerhouse players looking to carve out their own empires. The teaser offers a first glimpse of impactful new entrants Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar, the latter of whom joins the core timeline as Bablu Pandit. The expansive ensemble also welcomes fresh additions like Mohit Malik and Sonal Chauhan.</p><p>Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to release on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu. Backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, alongside co-producers Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.</p>