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'Mirzapur: The Movie' teaser: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal & Divyenndu return for epic big-screen 'Bhaukaal'

The cinematic adaptation is scheduled to hit theatres on September 4, 2026.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 10:06 IST
Entertainment NewsMirzapurTrendingAli FazalPankaj TripathiDivyenduFilmyzilla

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