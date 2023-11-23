Mishap on 'Kanguva' shooting spot: Suriya has a narrow escape

Kollywood actor Suriya, who is shooting for his upcoming film Kanguva, had a narrow escape on the sets after a rope camera collapsed during filming at EVP city in Chennai.

Sources reveal that Suriya was filming an intense action scene during which the rope camera collapsed, leading to the accident. It is fortunate that Suriya had a narrow escape by a few inches or things would have taken a sour turn.

Movie sets, despite safety guidelines, can still be dangerous places where tragedies can happen, resulting in fatalities and life-changing injuries, the source concluded.