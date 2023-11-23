Mishap on 'Kanguva' shooting spot: Suriya has a narrow escape

Kollywood actor Suriya, who is shooting for his upcoming film Kanguva, had a narrow escape on the sets after a rope camera collapsed during filming at EVP city in Chennai.
Sources reveal that Suriya was filming an intense action scene during which the rope camera collapsed, leading to the accident. It is fortunate that Suriya had a narrow escape by a few inches or things would have taken a sour turn.
Movie sets, despite safety guidelines, can still be dangerous places where tragedies can happen, resulting in fatalities and life-changing injuries, the source concluded.
Meanwhile, the shooting of the film has been halted as the crew is busy fixing up the lapse. No casualty was reported. Meanwhile, police officials from Nazarethpet Police Station have reached the spot and are investigating further.
Accidents in South film industries has been come quite frequent, especially during filming of movies with intense action sequences. In the recent past, accidents were reported in from the sets of Kollywood films Mark Antony and Indian 2.
Being a one-of-a-kind visual action spectacle, Kanguva offers some high-octane and never-seen-before action sequences on a massive scale.
Directed by Siva, the movie features Disha Patani alongside Suriya. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad. The makers are planning to release the movie 'Kanguva' in summer 2024.