’Mission Raniganj': B Praak & Akshay Kumar create another heartfelt anthem ’Jeetenge’

The song features Akshay Kumar in a truly never-before-seen avatar. The song is absolutely motivating and fondly evokes national pride.

While the lyrics of the song are absolutely inspirational, the visuals capture different stills from the film, and B Praak along with the tricolour in the frame, ignites patriotism. This is the song that will surely give you goosebumps.

Apart from this, Jeetenge also marks the second collaboration after 'Teri Mitti' song from the sensational duo Akshay Kumar and B-Praak.

Moreover, Jeetenge song in B Praak's vocals is composed by Arko and written by Dr Kumar Vishwas.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue also marks the debut of Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music in the mainstream music world, and this beautiful soundtrack of Jjust Music's Mission Raniganj is sure to take the audiences on a journey of soulful music.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience, is screening in cinemas now.