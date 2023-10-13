Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue heads to Oscars 2024

With great reviews across the board, Akshay Kumar's latest outing—Mission Raniganj—has made its mark in theaters, with audiences thronging to see the Bollywood star in action.

Although the movie has not made as much of a splash at the box office as many may have expected it to, the makers of the film have sent it as an independent submission to the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts & Sciences, the body responsible for awarding the Oscars.

Submissions of non-English films to the Academy happens primarily in two ways: officially, where a film federation of a nation—the Film Federation of India in this case—sends a movie to be considered in the Best Foreign Film category, and unofficially or independently, where the makers of a film submit a movie, subject to it fulfilling certain theatrical release conditions.

Being an independent submission, the movie will not be eligible to compete for the Best Foreign Film Award.

That being said, like RRR last year, it will be eligible to compete across all other major award categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and so on.

What kind of splash Mission Raniganj makes at the Oscars remains to be seen, but eyes will be on the Akshay Kumar-starrer at the 96th Academy Awards, following the success of RRR last year.