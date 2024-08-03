'Modern Masters: S S Rajamouli' review: Laudatory docu misses critical insights

There are also interviews of his actors and technicians, indulgently talking about his eccentricities. All good and interesting to watch and never a dull moment. But, but. What the viewer who does not come from a place of adulation for SSR expects is a more critical view of what a director like him brings to the table in terms of cinematic sensibilities, how his kind of filmmaking has perhaps transformed the economy of Indian cinema and the deeper implications of his larger-than-life portrayal of mythological concepts on the Indian psyche.

(The movie has been released in English, Telugu on Netflix; produced by Tanvi Ajinkya Anupama Chopra )