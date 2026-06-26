Mohanlal and Meera Jasmine's ‘Athimanoharam’ set for grand Christmas release

<p>Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who is basking in glory for his work in <em>Drishyam 3</em>, has officially locked in the release date of his next movie. His highly anticipated next feature film, <em>Athimanoharam</em>, is all set to hit screens worldwide on December 24, 2026, positioning itself as the definitive Christmas holiday event for moviegoers.</p><p>The upcoming release is headed for a massive theatrical face-off against Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated actioner, <em>King</em>, one of the biggest box office clashes in recent history.</p>.Mohanlal's ‘Drishyam 3’ to stream on Prime Video from June 18.<p>The veteran actor took to social media to announce the news by sharing the film’s first-look poster. The poster features him alongside the national award-winning actress Meera Jasmine.</p><p>Along with the visual, Mohanlal shared a moving caption, hinting at the deep emotional core of the film – "His world begins and ends with the people he calls family."</p>.<p>Directed by the acclaimed Tharun Moorthy, Athimanoharam marks the highly anticipated reunion between the filmmaker and Mohanlal. The duo previously collaborated on the massive box-office blockbuster Thudarum.</p><p>While early internet speculation assumed that the new film would double down on action following <em>Thudarum</em>'s success, Tharun Moorthy actively clarified that Athimanoharam explores entirely different narrative territory.</p><p>Described as a realistic "police procedural and family drama", the film features Mohanlal stepping back into uniform to play Sub Inspector TS Lovelajan.</p>.Mohanlal’s 'Drishyam 3' crosses Rs 200 crore in just week 1, sets box office on fire.<p>Meera Jasmine will be seen playing Naisy, Mohanal's wife, chronicling the intense, eventful, and deeply human moments that bridge a police officer's demanding professional duties with his personal life.</p><p>For the Malayalam cinema fans, the film is a beautiful trip down memory lane as it marks the reunion of Mohanlal and Meera Jasmine. The couple earlier impressed the audiences with their unforgettable chemistry in hits like <em>Rasatanthram</em> and <em>Innathe Chintha Vishayam</em>.</p>.Mohanlal teams up with Priyadarshan for his 100th film.<p>Produced by Ashiq Usman under his banner, Ashiq Usman Productions, this project is the 21st feature film under the banner and its historic first collaboration with superstar Mohanlal. The screenplay is written by Ratheesh Ravi, who previously earned praise for his sharp storytelling in movies like Ishq and Alappuzha Gymkhana.</p><p>Having completed demanding schedules across Thodupuzha, Sabarimala and Hyderabad, <em>Athimanoharam</em> has crossed the 80% filming mark. The final phase of filming is currently underway as the makers target a festive theatrical release this coming December.</p>