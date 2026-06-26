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Mohanlal and Meera Jasmine's ‘Athimanoharam’ set for grand Christmas release

Described as a realistic "police procedural and family drama", the film features Mohanlal stepping back into uniform to play Sub Inspector TS Lovelajan.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 16:56 IST
Entertainment NewsTharun MoorthyTrendingMalayalam cinemaMohanlalFilmyzilla

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