Mohanlal hospitalised after developing breathing issues

Malayalam superstar and veteran actor Mohanlal has been hospitalised in Kochi after suffering from high-grade fever, breathing difficulties, and muscle pain.

According to a report in Manorama Online, he was admitted to Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and discharged after undergoing the necessary tests.

The doctors have advised him to take medications with 5 days rest and avoid crowded places.

“This is to certify that I have examined Mr Mohanlal, 64 years old male, MRD No 1198168. He is having complaints of high-grade fever, breathing difficulty and generalised myalgia. He is suspected to have a viral respiratory infection. He has been advised to take medications with 5 days rest and to avoid crowded places,” read a medical statement issued by the hospital, dated August 16, and signed by Dr Gireesh Kumar KP, Professor of Medicine at Amrita.