Mohanlal hospitalised after developing breathing issues

Malayalam superstar and veteran actor Mohanlal has been hospitalised in Kochi after suffering from high-grade fever, breathing difficulties, and muscle pain.
According to a report in Manorama Online, he was admitted to Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and discharged after undergoing the necessary tests.
The doctors have advised him to take medications with 5 days rest and avoid crowded places.
“This is to certify that I have examined Mr Mohanlal, 64 years old male, MRD No 1198168. He is having complaints of high-grade fever, breathing difficulty and generalised myalgia. He is suspected to have a viral respiratory infection. He has been advised to take medications with 5 days rest and to avoid crowded places,” read a medical statement issued by the hospital, dated August 16, and signed by Dr Gireesh Kumar KP, Professor of Medicine at Amrita.
According to the report, Mohanlal recently returned to Kerala after completing the Gujarat shooting schedule for his upcoming film L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and the post-production of his directorial debut Barroz which is set to hit the screens on October 3.
The release date of the 3D fantasy drama Barroz, has been delayed multiple times. It was previously scheduled to be released on March 28.
The Malayalam-language film went on floors in 2021 and is based on Jijo Punnoose's novel 'Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure'.
Barroz is backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.
Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer, while the music is composed by Lydian Nadhaswaran and Mark Kilian.
Earlier this month, Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, visited landslide-hit Wayanad, donning his army uniform and pledged Rs 3 crore for the rehabilitation works of the disaster-hit region.
The actor, who reached the Army camp at Meppadi, held a brief discussion with the officers and left for the landslide-hit zone along with others.
He visited Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Punchirimattom, among other places, and interacted with the various rescue workers, including the Army and the locals, to get an understanding of the gravity of the incident.
(With inputs from PTI)