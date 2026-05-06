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Mohanlal mourns 'brother' Santhosh K Nayar's sudden death, Mammootty pays emotional tribute

Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nayar died at 65 in a road accident on May 5 in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 06:07 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 06:07 IST
Entertainment NewsDeathObituaryMollywoodMalayalamMammoottyMohanlal

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