<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=malayalam">Malayalam</a> film industry is mourning the death of actor Santhosh K Nayar who died at 65 in a road accident on May 5 in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala.</p><p>The accident reportedly occurred at around 6:30 am on Tuesday when a truck collided with his car at the Puthussery stretch travelling from Thirvananthapuram to Kottayam.</p><p>His sudden death has left the industry in shock with emotional tributes pouring in mourning the death of the <em>Dhruvam</em> actor.</p><p>Among the firsts who paid their tribute to the late actor was Mammootty who shared a brief note on Facebook recalling his memories with the actor.</p><p>He wrote, "Fondly remembering the moments we worked together. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time." </p>.<p>Mohanlal also expressed his grief over the untimely demise of Santhosh and recalling a few memories paid an emotional tribute to the actor in a Facebook post.</p><p>“I heard a very sad news this morning. My dear Santosh, who I was very close to personally, passed away in a car accident. Santosh was my junior in college. He has been a good friend and brother to me since that time. We have worked together in many films. He was a headstrong personality, a good-hearted person who won everyone’s love. My heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of Santosh," wrote Mohanlal.</p>.'Cinema can turn presence into power': Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises Vijay after TVK's historic win in Tamil Nadu polls.<p>Santhosh K Nayar's acting career spans over four decades where he had worked in hit films like <em>Dhruvam</em> (1993), <em>Lion</em> (2006) and <em>Ithu Nalla Thamasa</em> (1985).</p><p>His last film appearance was in <em>Bharatanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam, </em>which was released on April 10 in theatres.</p>