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Mohanlal teams up with Priyadarshan for his 100th film

The movie will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, with Binu George Alexander serving as a co-producer.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 13:12 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 13:12 IST
Entertainment NewsMohanlalpriyadarshan

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