<p>Mollywood superstar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohanlal">Mohanlal</a> continues doing what he does best, delivering blockbusters. Lalettan's latest outing, <em>Drishyam 3</em>, has shattered many records and has recently surpassed the monumental figure of Rs 200 crore within just a week of its release.</p><p>Directed by Jeethu Joseph, this gripping third instalment has impressed the cinema lovers globally and shows absolutely no signs of slowing down.</p>.Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' takes box office by storm with Rs 43.37 crore opening.<p>Celebrating the achievement, the <em>Drishyam 3</em> team released a fresh poster celebrating the emotional highs and lows of Georgekutty's family across the beloved thriller series. </p><p>Thanking the audience for standing by the franchise, Aashirvad Cinemas wrote, "Three films. Three chapters. One unbroken bond. Thank you for walking with Georgekutty & Family. #Drishyam3."</p>.<p>Fans of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, along with die-hard <em>Drishyam</em> lovers, flooded the comment section with likes and messages of congratulations to celebrate the major box-office haul.</p><p>Meanwhile, the response to <em>Drishyam 3</em> has been a bit of a mixed bag. Though it has won over many with its plot line and Mohanlal’s performance, critics and fans alike have also called it the least impactful of the three <em>Drishyam</em> movies.</p>.'Drishyam 3' FDFS: Mohanlal's thriller stuns fans with 'interval twist'.<p>Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, <em>Drishyam 3</em> serves as the third and final instalment of the critically acclaimed <em>Drishyam</em> trilogy. Released worldwide on May 21, 2026, celebrating Mohanlal's birthday, the movie received a warm reception from cinema lovers and showed strong numbers at the box office.</p><p>Mohanlal returns as the brilliant Georgekutty, sharing the screen once again with Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique and Asha Sarath. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor (Aashirvad Cinemas) and presented by Pen Studios and Panorama Studios.</p>.'Drishyam 3' movie review: A cue to end the franchise.<p>The <em>Drishyam</em> franchise narrates the struggles of Georgekutty and his family as they fall under suspicion regarding the disappearance of a senior police official's son. </p><p>Best known for its tight screenplays and shocking twists, the series captured the attention worldwide with its 2013 debut, <em>Drishyam</em> and the subsequent sequel, <em>Drishyam 2, in </em>2021. The film has proven so successful that it has been remade across several major Indian languages, such as Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.</p>