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Mohanlal’s 'Drishyam 3' crosses Rs 200 crore in just week 1, sets box office on fire

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, this gripping third instalment has impressed the cinema lovers globally and shows absolutely no signs of slowing down.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 08:58 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 08:58 IST
Entertainment NewsMalayalamTrendingMohanlaldrishyam 3Jeethu Joseph

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