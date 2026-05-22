<p>The wait is over for <em>Drishyam 3</em>, the third and reportedly final film in Jeethu Joseph’s hit family thriller franchise. Released on Thursday in celebration of superstar Mohanlal’s 66th birthday, the movie has drawn a mixed response from audiences so far. </p><p>This final chapter chronicles the return of Georgekutty, widely regarded as one of the most iconic protagonists in modern Malayalam cinema.</p>.'Drishyam 3' FDFS: Mohanlal's thriller stuns fans with 'interval twist'.<p>Over a gripping trilogy, this franchise has followed a family’s relentless battle to outrun the law after a fatal incident. Its ultimate selling point? The legendary film witnessed jaw-dropping climax twists that have kept audiences glued to their seats from the very beginning.</p><p>Backed by Panorama Studios and Pen Studios, <em>Drishyam 3</em> enjoyed a grand release worldwide. This high-profile collaboration allowed the movie to secure one of the widest theatrical rollouts ever recorded for a Malayalam film.</p>.'Drishyam 3' Teaser: Jeethu Joseph promises a powerful ending to Georgekutty’s journey in final chapter.<p>Upon its release, <em>Drishyam 3</em> emerged as the second-highest opening day collection for a Malayalam film. The movie just sits behind the record-holder, Mohanlal's <em>L2: Empuraan</em>, which continues to hold the top spot in the Malayalam cinema industry.</p><p>Initial mixed reviews from Thursday morning shows failed to slow down <em>Drishyam 3</em> at the box office, as it delivered a powerful opening-day performance.</p>.Jaideep Ahlawat to join Ajay Devgn & Co for 'Drishyam 3' in Goa, shooting to begin from January 8.<p>According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 43.37 crore on its release date. The film registered a domestic net collection of Rs 15.85 crore, a gross of Rs 18.37 crore and an explosive international collection of Rs 25 crore.</p><p>Meanwhile, <em>L2: Empuraan, </em>directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, maintains a massive lead at the top, having shattered expectations with a towering Rs 67 crore worldwide opening day.</p>.<p>Following the award-winning 2013 blockbuster and its acclaimed 2021 sequel, the third part, <em>Drishyam 3</em>, arrives to massive anticipation. The final chapter brings back writer-director Jeethu Joseph, producer Antony Perumbavoor (Aashirvad Cinemas) and Mohanlal’s iconic Georgekutty, alongside the franchise's stellar core cast, including Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil and Asha Sarath.</p>