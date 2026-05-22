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Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' takes box office by storm with Rs 43.37 crore opening

This final chapter chronicles the return of Georgekutty, widely regarded as one of the most iconic protagonists in modern Malayalam cinema.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 09:07 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingMalayalam cinemaMohanlaldrishyam 3Jeethu JosephFilmyzilla

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