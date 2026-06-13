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Mohanlal's ‘Drishyam 3’ to stream on Prime Video from June 18

Drishyam is celebrated for the tight narratives and shocking twists that have earned it a massive, multi-language fanbase over the years.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 10:29 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 10:29 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingMalayalam cinemaMohanlaldrishyam 3Filmyzilla

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