Mohanlal's ‘Drishyam 3’ to stream on Prime Video from June 18

<p>Following its highly successful run in cinemas, the final chapter of Mohanlal’s crime-thriller franchise is coming to home screens. OTT giant Amazon Prime Video announced today that <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=drishyam">Drishyam 3</a></em> will make its global streaming debut on June 18. </p><p><em>Drishyam</em> is celebrated for the tight narratives and shocking twists that have earned it a massive, multi-language fanbase over the years.</p><p>Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and backed by producer Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, the film will stream in its original Malayalam language.</p>.<p>To cater to a global audience across more than 200 countries and territories, Prime Video will also provide dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. </p><p><em>Drishyam 3</em> brings audiences back into the tension-filled world of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family (Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil), who have spent over a decade outsmarting the law to protect a dark family secret.</p>.<p>This explosive instalment finds Georgekutty apparently enjoying the quiet life he always strove for, having successfully adapted his notorious history into a theatrical film. </p><p>However, this illusion of safety crumbles when two persistent journalists launch an investigation into the true story behind his movie, while a calculated marriage proposal for his daughter, Anju, is revealed to be a deadly trap set by old enemies looking for revenge.</p>.Mohanlal’s 'Drishyam 3' crosses Rs 200 crore in just week 1, sets box office on fire.<p>"Georgekutty is a character who has stayed with audiences for many years, and that love is something I deeply cherish," Mohanlal said in an official statement. "The reason audiences connect with Drishyam is that, beyond the mystery, it is rooted in a deeply human story about family, love, and survival."</p>.<p>Released on May 21, 2026, the crime thriller performed well at the box office, collecting over Rs 234 crore globally, making <em>Drishyam 3</em> one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies of the year.</p>