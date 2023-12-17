Moment of pride for us: Amitabh Bachchan on granddaughter Aaradhya's performance on annual day

".. busy getting over the Concert at Aaradhya's School and her performance .. such a delight and a moment of pride for all of us .. a complete natural on stage the little one - well not little anymore .. (sic)" Bachchan wrote on Saturday.

Previously, on his X page, the screen icon had posted, 'Pride and joy at progeny achievements.'

According to videos circulating on social media, Aaradhya, 12, delivered a performance to the song Evil Like Me from the 2015 musical fantasy film Descendants.

Aishwarya (50) was also seen cheering for Aaradhya as she recorded her daughter's performance.