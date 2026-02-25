<p>Several OTT platforms have come under the radar of the government. In the latest development, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) announced that it has imposed a ban on several OTT platforms after they allegedly failed to meet regulatory standards.</p><p>These OTT apps reportedly violated the IT Act and hosted several obscene contents. The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021), together, have put in place a stringent framework to deal with unlawful and harmful content in the digital space.</p><p>The latest platforms facing a ban are MoodX VIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel and Jugnu.</p>.ALTT, ULLU among over 20 OTT apps banned for 'indecent' representation of women.<p>Well, this isn't the first time the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has stepped in. In July 2025, the MIB led a similar action and shut down 25 OTT platforms. Authorities identified platforms such as Big Shots App and NeonX VIP as repeat offenders against national standards after their content were flagged as obscene or inappropriate. The MIB determined that their content breached multiple legal benchmarks, including Section 67 and Section 67A of the IT Act in the Indian Penal Code, designed to prevent vulgarity and the exploitation of women in digital space.</p><p>So far, 40 different outlets (26 sites and 14 apps) are being shut down for violating India’s IT laws. The Ministry’s reasoning was pretty bold; they found that the content was mostly just graphic visuals and pornographic imagery. In their view, there was almost no actual 'show' to speak of, no theme, no message and no social context, just explicit material designed to push boundaries.</p><p>Several pieces of content were found to depict inappropriate sexual situations involving family relationships, further elevating concerns over legality and decency. The government finally concluded after conducting a series of communications with the platforms regarding their content. </p><p>This fresh action comes after a series of warnings which were allegedly ignored by the OTT Platforms. In September 2024, over two dozen platforms were officially put on notice, followed by a formal advisory in February 2025 urging them to honour India's decency laws. Despite high-profile interventions, several services ignored the rules, forcing the government to take stern action. Government sources even highlighted that some platforms, previously blocked in March 2024, tried to bypass the law by launching under entirely new web domains.</p><p>Government departments collaborated with industry associations and women’s rights experts before coming to the conclusion. It’s worth noting that even the DPCGC (the industry's own self-regulatory group) wasn't happy with what they saw. Their head, a former Supreme Court judge, didn't hold back, calling ALTT’s content 'totally distasteful' and 'bizarre.' The consensus was clear, the explicit scenes weren't there to help the plot; they were just there for the sake of being graphic."</p>