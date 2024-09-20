'Mother' of Malayalam films Kaviyoor Ponnama passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: Known Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma died at the age of 79 at Kochi on Friday.

Ponnamma is well known for her roles as mother in Malayalam films. Her role as mother of actor Mohanlal in many popular films like Kireedam were well acclaimed.

Ponnamma was under treatment for cancer over the last one year. Her funeral is scheduled to be held at Aluva near Kochi on Saturday.

A native of Kaviyoor in Pathanamthitta district, Ponnamma began her acting career through theatre plays at the age of 14. She entered Malayalam films in her early twenties through the 1962 film Sreerama Pattabhishekam. From the initial stages of her career itself she played the roles of mother of actors like Prem Nazir and Sathyan.

Ponnamma acted in around 750 films, the latest being Aanum Pennum in 2021. She had bagged Kerala state film awards for second best actress four times apart from many other awards.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the veteran actor.