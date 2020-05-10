Mother’s Day 2020: 5 amazing movies to watch with ‘maa’

There’s no denying the fact that a mother plays an important role in nurturing and protecting her child. In fact, many feel that life is just not the same without her ‘aashirwad’. On Sunday, as we celebrate Mother’s Day, here is a look at five popular movies that pay tribute to ‘maa’.

Mother India (1957)

A timeless classic, Mother India revolved around a how a strong-willed woman raises her kids despite facing numerous financial hardships. Directed by Mehboob Khan, the film was a remake of the director’s 1940 release Aurat and featured Nargis in the titular role. The cast included Raaj Kumar, Sunil Dutt and Rajendra Kumar. Mother India was selected as India’s entry to the Oscars and became the first movie to bag a nomination.

Mamta (1966)

Featuring a stellar performance from the legendary Suchitra Sen, Mamta revolves around what happens when a mother is forced to abandon her daughter under heartbreaking circumstances. This is a remake of Sen’s Bengali movie Uttar Falguni.

Deewaar (1975)

An out and out commercial/ masala drama, Deewaar emerged as a commercial success and helped Amitabh Bachchan consolidate his standing Bollywood’s resident ‘Angry Young Man’. The film featured the iconic ‘mere paas maa hai’ dialogue that made a solid impact and highlighted how a mother’s love is more valuable than all the comforts money can buy. The cast included Shashi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy and Parveen Babi. Deewaar was later remade in Tamil as Thee with Rajinikanth in the lead.

English Vinglish (2012)

An entertaining yet relatable drama, English Vinglish marked Sridevi’s return to the big screen after a hiatus and exceeded expectations at the box office. The Gauri Shinde-directed movie highlights what happens when a mother decides to overcome her inability to communicate in English.

VIP (2014)

The Velraj-directed VIP, which is considered to be a gamechanger for actor Dhanush, touched upon how a carefree young man’s world is turned upside down following his mother’s death. The Tamil hit featured the moving Amma Amma song that clicked with all and sundry.