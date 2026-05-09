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Mothers, but without the halo

Indian cinema is finally allowing mothers to exist beyond the tropes of sacrifice and anxious anticipation, as women with contradictions and emotional complexity, writes Pranati A S.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 20:33 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 20:33 IST
Entertainment Newsfilmsmother's daySpecials

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