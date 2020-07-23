Mother's dal glossary to groom-to-be-son leaves netizens in splits

To whip up a simple meal can be taxing to many who barely step in the kitchen or know how to cook varieties of lentil (dal) found in the cupboard. In order to help soon-to-be groom facing a similar situation, his mother posted a dal glossary with actual lentil grains packed in a transparent pouch.

'A mother made this for his son who is getting married soon,' tweeted IPS Dipanshu Kabra with an image of the glossary.

The glossary left netizens in splits with many commenting how it looked like a third-grade school child's project. The dals listed in the list included Moong, Masoor and Maash among others.

Twitterati was quick to react. While some lauded the woman's 'progressive' efforts to teach her son the varied types of dal and cooking a basic meal, the rest chose to react with a touch of wit and humour. Here are some of the reactions:

Approximately three years ago, another grocery list went viral. It was no ordinary purchase list that included the quantity and name of the item, but a detailed description followed below each vegetable. From miniature drawings of round-shaped onions to palak (spinach) with no holes, the list by Era Londhe for her husband's shopping spree too received its fair share of attention.