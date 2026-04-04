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Movie bug bit when I was seven: Ramesh Sippy looks back at 'Sholay' and how it all started

The son of producer-director G P Sippy and the blockbuster director of "Sholay", "Seeta Aur Geeta" and "Shaan" said the bug bit early. He knew right then that he didn't want to do anything else.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 06:26 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 06:26 IST
EntertainmentbollywoodSholayRamesh Sippy

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