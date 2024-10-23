Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Mozart, R D Burman music in a candlelit setting in Bengaluru

The two shows on October 27, a tribute to Coldplay and The Beatles each, have sold out.
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 03:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 03:05 IST
Entertainment NewsBengaluruMusic

Follow us on :

Follow Us