Mozart, R D Burman music in a candlelit setting in Bengaluru

<p>The Bengaluru leg of the global ‘Candlelight Concerts’ series began in September and will witness three to five shows every month until January 2025. It presents live classical music in a setting illuminated by thousands of LED candles. The two shows on October 27, a tribute to Coldplay and The Beatles each, have sold out. A concert in December will feature compositions by Bollywood music composer R D Burman.</p>.<p>Deepa Bajaj, country manager-India, Live Your City, which has produced the series, tells Metrolife more.</p>.<p><strong>How did the series begin?</strong></p>.<p>It started in 2019 in Spain where classical music was performed in a church lit by 300 candles. The series has travelled to over 30 countries. We no longer use actual candles because of safety reasons and also because the space can get hot. For Indian shows, we are using 6,000 to 12,000 LED candles depending on the size of the venue. </p>.<p><strong>What is the focus of your music?</strong></p>.<p>We want to democratise classical music. A lot of what we present is classical music (by Mozart or Chopin) or a classical rendition of the works of contemporary artistes (Coldplay, Harris Jayaraj, A R Rahman, Sanjith Hegde or Devi Sri Prasad). We primarily focus on instrumental music but jazz performances are also part of the series.</p>.<p><strong>Tell us about the performers.</strong></p>.<p>In Tier-1 cities, we are working with local artistes. The Bengaluru shows will feature names such as pianist Harsha Jade and violinist Jyotsna Srikanth.</p>.<p>Visit liveyourcity.com for schedule and tickets.</p>