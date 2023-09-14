MTV Video Music Awards: 5 memorable moments

The Grammys went big with a tribute to 50 years of hip-hop earlier this year, but MTV’s celebration of rap’s anniversary had some highlights, too: After Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh gave the crowd a lesson on the genre’s beginnings, Minaj emerged with Itty Bitty Piggy, one of her beloved early mixtape tracks, then reunited with her mentor Lil Wayne for A Milli. LL Cool J commanded the stage for two of his own songs, then went (shell) toe to toe with Run-DMC’s Darryl McDaniels on Walk This Way. (The performance mostly elided the 1990s, but Diddy’s eight-minute performance earlier in the night covered that era.) It was a reminder that MTV was once the home of Yo! MTV Raps and used to spend a lot more time on music.