<p>Just two days after making his comeback, Samay Raina has again found himself embroiled in controversy.</p><p>In his comedy special, <em>Still Alive</em>, Raina took a swipe at Mukesh Khanna, among other celebrities.</p><p>Now, Khanna has hit back with sharp words.</p><p>Calling Raina "a dog's tail", Khanna went as far as saying that Raina should be made to sit on a donkey and shamed publically.</p><p>Taking to his Instagram, Khanna shared a photo of himself in Shaktimaan's costume with a person sitting on a donkey with his face painted in black, which is a reference to Raina. </p><p>Khanna captioned the image with a fiery note which reads, "Kutte ki dum tedhi rehti hai. Use lakh sheeshiyon mein rakho. Bahar nikaalo. Phir tedhi ki tedhi!! Samay Raina ki bhi ek dum hai. Kitna bhi maaro, seedha karo, woh wapas tedhi ho jaati hai. Kyonki woh seedha saada praani nahin hai. Woh roasted praani hai. Gandagi ki aag mein jalaya hua, pakaya hua."</p><p>(A dog's tail always stays crooked. Put it in a hundred bottles if you want—take it out, and it’s still crooked! Samay Raina also has such a tail. No matter how much you beat it or try to straighten it, it bends back again. Because he is not a simple, straightforward being—he is a ‘roasted’ being. Burnt and cooked in the fire of filth.)</p>.<p>He further added, “Poore desh ne lataada, maara. Phir aa gaya besharmon ki tarah. Aur maar khaane. Ab ek hi cheez baaki hai. Uska munh kaala kar gadhe par bitha kar desh bhar ke shehron mein, galiyon mein uski parade karni chahiye. Jahan bachche usko ande, tamatar maarein. Kyonki usne unke superhero Shaktimaan ka apmaan kiya hai!!!"</p><p>(The whole country scolded him, beat him down—yet he came back again, shamelessly, ready to be beaten once more. Now only one thing should happen: his face should be painted black, he should be made to sit on a donkey, and paraded through cities and streets across the country—where children throw eggs and tomatoes at him. Because he insulted their superhero, Shaktimaan)</p>.'Still Alive': Samay Raina announces comeback with new comedy special after 'India's Got Latent' controversy.<p>Khanna's scathing comments come after Raina discussed the India's Got Latent controversy in <em>Still Alive </em>and talked about the people who have criticised him and Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps.</p><p>"Shaktiman aa gaya tha yaar. Shaktiman se kaise ladenge," Raina said during the show.</p><p>Referencing to the time when many children got influenced by Shaktimaan's character and tried imitating his actions by jumping off buildings, Raina said, “Tune bacche maare hai, tu kya moral high ground lekar baitha hai (Children died because of you. Still you’re sitting there claiming the moral high ground)?" he said.</p><p>Amid all this, Raina has also announced <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/samay-raina-announces-indias-got-latent-season-2-will-the-comedian-be-able-to-revive-the-controversial-show-3960219">India's Got Latent Season 2</a>, </em>promising it to be a wild and filter-free season.</p>