Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Mukesh Khanna slams Samay Raina for doing 'Shaktimaan ka apmaan' in his comedy special 'Still Alive'

Calling Raina "a dog's tail", Khanna went as far as saying that Raina should be made to sit on a donkey and shamed publically.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 06:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 April 2026, 06:21 IST
Entertainment Newsmukesh khannaControversyComedyTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us