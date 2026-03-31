<p>With director Aditya Dhar’s high-octane espionage thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge absolutely shattering the global box office records, distributors are stepping up to give fans the ultimate viewing experience following a massive demand. In a massive treat for cinema lovers, a multiplex in Hong Kong has announced the "Dhurandhar Movie Marathon", where they will screen both cinematic chapters of Aditya Dhar back-to-back in an epic 9-hour theater event.</p><p>Taking to social media, a Hong Kong distributor AA Tech said, “You’ve been asking for it… and we’re making it epic!</p><p>*Dhurandhar Movie Marathon* is finally here – the full spy saga you demanded!</p><p>Watch *Dhurandhar* + *Dhurandhar: The Revenge* back-to-back with *3 planned breaks* for comfort, snacks & pure adrenaline recovery!</p>.'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' leaked on YouTube, link removed after fans alert makers of unauthorised upload.<p>From the gritty rise in Karachi’s underworld to explosive revenge – non-stop thrills on the big screen!</p><p>📍 *Premiere Elements*</p><p>🗓️ *12th April (Sunday) – 4:00 PM*</p><p>You asked. We delivered. Limited seats – Book now before the mission starts! Link in bio.”</p>.<p>The ambitious marathon will take audiences on a relentless, uninterrupted ride through the gritty world of Aditya Dhar’s espionage drama. The audience will get to witness the full, sprawling arc of Ranveer Singh’s powerhouse dual performance as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and his fierce alter ego, Hamza Ali Mazari, with 3 planned breaks for comfort, snacks and pure adrenaline recovery.</p>.'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' nears Rs 1400 crore, hits Rs 30+ crore on second Monday.<p>The marathon's inaugural show is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, with tickets already available for purchase. This first-of-its-kind cinematic event has reportedly been received so well that other distributors and multiplex chains are already considering launching similar back-to-back screening events of their own.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the espionage thriller has successfully stormed into its second week with reports suggesting zero signs of slowing down. The movie has maintained rock-solid stability on the second Monday, with a collection of over Rs 30 crore. </p><p>The movie has officially emerged as the ultimate Hindi box office winner, collecting a jaw-dropping Rs 1,392 crore gross globally and Rs 872 crore net in India.</p>