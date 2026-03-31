Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Multiplex announces massive 9-hour 'Dhurandhar Movie Marathon'

In a massive treat for cinema lovers theaters prepare to screen both chapters of Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy saga back-to-back in an epic 9-hour cinematic event.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 08:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 March 2026, 08:43 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsRanveer SinghTrendingAditya Dhar

Follow us on :

Follow Us