‘Multiplexes expensive, budget hasn’t addressed it’

<p>Bengaluru: The state budget includes several initiatives aimed for the Kannada film industry. They include Cine Mitra for single-window shooting clearances; digital location map of tourist destinations and historical monuments where filmmakers can shoot; Puttanna Kanagal museum; preservation of historical materials like photographs, documentaries and the film city. </p>.<p>While the initiatives look like welcome moves, some filmmakers and critics say the budget misses key concerns.</p>.<p>“It is not enough,” says filmmaker Chaitanya K M. “Our films are suffering because people are no longer coming to theatres. Single-screen cinemas are shutting down, while multiplexes are becoming expensive for the average viewer. For the past 15 years, successive governments have spoken about an initiative called Janata Talkies, but nobody has implemented it”.</p>.<p>The idea is to build small 100-150 seat theatres in different localities with affordable tickets, food and beverages so that working-class audiences can return to theatres.</p>.<p>“Many of the other initiatives may help the broader film industry, but Janata Talkies will bring people back to Kannada movies,” Chaitanya adds.</p>.Budget reactions: What happened to mini movie halls idea, cap on ticket rates?.<p>The government implemented a Rs 200 cap on movie ticket prices last year. </p>.<p>However, ahead of the release of ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ last October, Hombale Films filed a petition and brought a stay on the order. It is now pending in the High Court.</p>.<p>“Is it so difficult for the government to get the stay vacated?” says filmmaker Mansore.</p>.<p>“Isn’t Hombale Films a member of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce? The chamber has supported the government order, why can’t it reach an understanding with Hombale for the industry’s larger good?” asks senior journalist Chetan Nadiger.</p>.<p>“Most of the other initiatives are routine ones which have to be done either way and others are requests the industry has been putting forth for many years now. Every year, a certain amount of money has to be spent and they are doing that,” says Nadiger.</p>.<p>Filmmakers are issued a permission letter by the information and public relations department for shooting. However, the letter only serves as basic approval and does not cover clearances from other agencies such as gram panchayat, forest department and PWD. Getting these permissions separately makes the process time consuming. </p>.<p>“The film industry has been demanding a single-window clearance system for a very long time. While it has now been announced, only time will tell whether it will actually be implemented,” Mansore adds.</p>.<p>Another initiative which will make shooting easier is mapping tourist destinations and historical sites for film shoots.</p>.<p>“It is a welcome move because we often do not know which location is available. This map will save time,” he says. </p>.<p>However, he says, the government should introduce a uniform payment system and Kannada films should be able to get permissions at subsidised rates.</p>.<p>Senior journalist Muralidhara Khajane says the film industry faces challenges due to inadequate funding and a lack of comprehensive film policies. “Despite many such announcements every year, implementation remains a concern,” he said. </p>.<p>Chetan Nadiger, Senior journalist: “Isn’t Hombale Films a member of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce? The chamber has supported the government order why can’t it reach an understanding with Hombale for the industry’s larger good?</p>.<p>Film city an elusive promise? </p><p>The film city in Mysuru has been talked about for years but progress remains slow. “They announced the film city last year as well but there is no timeline or deadline for its completion” says Nadiger. “This has been going on forever. We have to go to Hyderabad or Mumbai to shoot. This film city project has been in discussion for over 15 years now yet nothing has been built” Chaitanya said.</p>