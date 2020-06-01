Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn contributes oxygen cylinders, ventilators to Dharavi's makeshift hospital

Actor Ajay Devgn has donated oxygen cylinders and two portable ventilators for a 200-bed field hospital in Dharavi.

Considered as the largest slum sprawl of Asia, Dharavi has a population of over 6.5 lakh living in an area spread over 2.5 square kilometres. More than 1500 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the area.

"Ajay has helped Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) set up the facility by making the contribution through his production house, Ajay Devgn Films Foundation (ADFF)," a source close to the actor said.

The contribution comes days after the actor had tweeted that he is helping 700 families in Dharavi with ration and hygiene kits.

"Dharavi is at the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak. Many citizens supported by MCGM are working tirelessly on ground through NGOs to provide the needy with ration and hygiene kits. We at ADFF are helping 700 families. I urge you to also donate. #MissionDharavi," the "Tanhaji" star had tweeted.

Ajay had also donated Rs 51 lakhs to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) in order to support the daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the national lockdown.