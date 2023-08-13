Home
entertainment

Mumbai: Clips of SRK's 'Jawan' stolen, leaked online; FIR registered

Red Chillies Entertainment has since managed to get the court’s directions to Twitter to take down the leaked videos.
Last Updated 13 August 2023, 12:56 IST

The Mumbai police have registered an offence against unidentified persons for allegedly stealing and leaking clips of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan on Twitter, an official said on Sunday.

The case was registered on an order issued by the Delhi High Court after Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment approached it with a complaint, the official from Santacruz police station said.

The company has since managed to get the court’s directions to Twitter to take down the leaked videos, he said.

In the police complaint, Pradeep Nimani, the chief financial officer for Red Chillies Entertainment, alleged that the movie clips were circulated through some Twitter handles, and shared details about the users, the official said.

The CFO also claimed that people were not allowed to use mobile phones on the sets when the movie was being shot. However, despite this, the videos were leaked, he said.

A case has been registered under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act; the official added.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is set to release worldwide on September 7.

(Published 13 August 2023, 12:56 IST)
