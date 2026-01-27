<p>Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan landed himself in trouble after a video of him doing a stunt in the Mumbai Metro went viral. During the promotions of his latest film, <em>Border 2</em>, the actor was seen doing pull-ups inside a Mumbai metro, which received mixed responses from netizens. His act further gained traction after the Mumbai Metro authorities called him out for performing pull-ups inside a Metro coach.</p><p>Taking to their X handle, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) described the stunt as a "punishable act under the sections relating to causing nuisance and/or damage to property given in the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002.”</p><p>Sharing a video of Dhawan performing pull-ups inside the metro with fans, MMMOCL wrote, "This video should have come with a disclaimer like the ones in your action movies, Varun Dhawan—Do Not Try This On Maha Mumbai Metro. We get it, it is cool to hang out with friends inside our metros, but those grab handles are not for hanging. Acts like these are punishable under the sections relating to causing nuisance and/or damage to property given in the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002, attracting penalties and even imprisonment depending on the gravity of the offence. So folks, hang out, but don't hang in there. Travel responsibly on Maha Mumbai Metro." (sic)</p>.<p>While Varun Dhawan has remained silent on the recent controversy, this isn't his first run-in with transport authorities. His track record includes a 2022 run-in with Kanpur police, where he was issued a challan for riding a bike without a helmet while filming Bawaal. In 2025, Varun drew criticism for the same offense following his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja.</p>