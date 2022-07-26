Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures on social media

FIR against Ranveer Singh for nude photos

A Mumbai-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) had approached the Chembur police here with a complaint against the actor

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 26 2022, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 13:55 ist
Actor Ranveer Singh. Credit: IANS Photo

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over his nude pictures on social media, an official said.

Based on it, the police registered the FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official from the Chembur police station said.

An office-bearer of the NGO had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs, police earlier said.

Ranveer Singh, a recipient of several awards, is known for his roles in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gully Boy. Last Thursday, the actor's nude pictures, which were for the shoot of a magazine, posted his social media accounts like Instagram went viral, according to police. Later, the NGO and a woman lawyer submitted separate complaints against the actor at Chembur police station.

The application filed by the lawyer, a former journalist, had also demanded a case against Singh on the charge of intent to outrage the modesty of women, police earlier said.

Entertainment News
Ranveer Singh
FIR
Mumbai police
NGO

