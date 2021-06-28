'Mumbai Police' to 'Koode': 5 Prithviraj movies to watch before 'Cold Case'

Actor Prithviraj's latest movie Cold Case is set to release digitally on June 30, which has created a buzz among fans. The film is touted to be a horror thriller and features the seasoned performer in the role of a cop in pursuit of a killer. Here are five popular Prithvi films from the past 10 years that bear testimony to his talent.



Mumbai Police (2013)



Mumbai Police is widely regarded as one of the finest cop movies of the actor's career and revolved around what happens when a senior police officer suffers partial memory loss following an accident. It made for a captivating watch mainly because of the screenplay, which featured a few twists. Mumbai Police emerged as a big hit at the box office with Prithviraj receiving praise for his performance.

Also Read | A different cop film to twists and turns: 4 things to expect from Prithviraj's 'Cold Case'

Memories (2013)



The year 2013 was a particularly good one for Prithviraj as he scored big hits with Mumbai Police and Memories. The Jeethu Joseph-helmed movie revolved around the life of a police officer who takes up a challenging investigation while battling alcoholism. Prithvi delivered a highly restrained, yet intense performance, bringing out the trauma faced by the character. It was later remade in Tamil as Aarathu Sinam with Arulnithi in the lead.

Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015)

A terrific Prithviraj headlined the romantic drama Ennu Ninte Moideen, which was based on real-life events from the 1960s. His work in the film received rave reviews with most critics praising his dialogue delivery and emotional intensity. It dealt with the tragic love story of the protagonist and his friend, played by Parvathy, who could not be together due to the fact that they hailed from different backgrounds. The movie proved to be a superhit, grossing nearly Rs 50 crore at the box office.

Ezra (2017)

Ezra emerged as a commercial and critical success because of its ambitious narrative which relied on elements from mythology to give the audience the chills. Prithviraj, who essayed the role of entrepreneur battling the 'dark forces', surrendered himself to the script to deliver a relatable performance. The cast included Priya Anand, Tovino Thomas and Alencier Lopez.

Koode (2018)



Koode, an adaptation of the Marathi movie Happy Journey, was a celebration of the bond between the protagonist and his sister. Prithviraj internalised the character quite well and did justice to the emotional scenes that formed the backbone of the film. Koode was directed by Anjali Menon of Bangalore Days fame and had an impressive cast that included Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy.

Honorable mentions, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Anarkali, Lucifer, and 9