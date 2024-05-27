Munawar Faruqui ties the knot for the second time, marries Mehzabeen Coatwala

Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has tied the knot for the second time. Munawar secretly married Mehzabeen Coatwala, a make-up artist, in Mumbai. The nikah was performed on May 26 and was an intimate affair attended by close friends, family, and a few fellow friends from the industry.
Reports suggest that the nikah ceremony was marked by heartfelt speeches, laughter, and emotional moments. Munawar and his new spouse, Mehzabeen, were all smiles as they exchanged vows and celebrated their union with their loved ones. The guests were required to leave their mobile phones at the entrance, ensuring that no photos from the wedding were leaked
The news of Munawar’s wedding came as a pleasant surprise to his fans. His fans were disappointed that the comedian kept it such a closely guarded secret.
Mehzabeen is a divorcee and has a 10-year-old daughter. This will be Munawar and Mehzabeen’s second marriage. While Mehzabeen has a daughter from her previous marriage, Munawar also has a son Mikael from his first marriage.
A walima ceremony is scheduled at ITC Grand Central on May 27 and several celebrities from the entertainment industry are expected to grace the event, adding a touch of glamour to the event.
While Munawar is one of the top names in the Comedy space and TV industry, Mehzabeen is a well-known name in showbiz and has worked with celebrities like Yogita Bihani, Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dale Steyn & others.
Published 27 May 2024, 14:04 IST