Munawar Faruqui ties the knot for the second time, marries Mehzabeen Coatwala

Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has tied the knot for the second time. Munawar secretly married Mehzabeen Coatwala, a make-up artist, in Mumbai. The nikah was performed on May 26 and was an intimate affair attended by close friends, family, and a few fellow friends from the industry.

Reports suggest that the nikah ceremony was marked by heartfelt speeches, laughter, and emotional moments. Munawar and his new spouse, Mehzabeen, were all smiles as they exchanged vows and celebrated their union with their loved ones. The guests were required to leave their mobile phones at the entrance, ensuring that no photos from the wedding were leaked

The news of Munawar’s wedding came as a pleasant surprise to his fans. His fans were disappointed that the comedian kept it such a closely guarded secret.