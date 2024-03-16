'Murder Mubarak' movie review: Murder caper lacks chutzpah

In short, a dishy Zumba instructor Leo (Aashim Gulati) is murdered in a gym in a posh club frequented by rich Delhites — most of whom live in a make-believe world of their own, and are as inane as they come. The "aunty.coms", whose raison d'etre to hit the gym is the instructor, can't stop themselves from drooling over him even as he is lying dead underneath his barbells. The men are either toxic, boring junkies or plain nasty. Amidst these glorious people are the I-am-my-own-person Bambi Todi (Sara Ali Khan) and the do-gooder lawyer Akash Dogra (Vijay Varma), childhood sweethearts playing detective. They are helping ACP Bhavani Singh (a competent Pankaj Tripathi) and his sub-inspector Padam (Priyank Tiwari) who have 10 days to find the murderer and prevent the shutting down of the club.