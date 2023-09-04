Music icon Lil Wayne releases new single 'Kat Food'

After this, Wayne is all set to perform at the 2023 MTV VMA Awards after receiving a nomination in ‘Best Hip-Hop’ for Kant Nobody ft. Swizz Beatz and DMX. Wayne will also receive the ‘BMI Icon Award’ at the 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on September 6. Meanwhile, he notably graced the cover of Billboard in honour of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary and was inducted into the Billboard Hip-Hop Hall of Fame.

The announcement comes in the midst of Lil Wayne’s critically acclaimed, sold-out ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’. Wayne kicked off 2023 by receiving the prestigious Global Impact Award at The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective Pre-GRAMMY event. He released the hard-hitting track Kant Nobody featuring DMX, produced by Swizz Beatz, as well as delivered explosive verses on Swizz’s Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 with the track This Sh*t Right Here.