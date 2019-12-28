Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja to get Harivarasanam award

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 28 2019, 13:21pm ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2019, 13:21pm ist
Renowned Musician and composer Ilaiyaraaja./DH Photo

Renowned Musician and composer Ilaiyaraaja has been selected for this year's Harivarasanam award.

The award, comprising a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, citation and a plaque, will be presented at a function at Sabarimala Sannidhanam next month.

Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran announced the award on Friday.

The award has been instituted by the state government and is being given since 2012.

Among the previous recipients of the award are K J Yesudas, S P Balasubramaniam, M G Sreekumar, Gangai Amaran, K S Chithra and P Susheela

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Yesudas
Ilaiyaraaja
Comments (+)
 