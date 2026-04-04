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'Muthu Engira Kaattaan' Movie review: Enjoyable macho thriller but lacks depth

The series also does something Tamil cinema rarely does: it casts Tamil women in a narrative that engages with power and hierarchy. That alone is worth noting.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 00:43 IST
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Muthu Engira Kaattaan Tamil (JioHotstar)
2.5/5
Director:M Manikandan
Cast:Vijay Sethupathi, Milind Soman, Sudev Nair
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Published 04 April 2026, 00:43 IST
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