<p class="bodytext">There are two types of thrillers in Tamil cinema — gritty and filled with blood, or stylistic potboilers that offer little in substance. ‘Muthu Engira Kaattaan’ attempts something in between — with varying degrees of success. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The series has an unusual start. The protagonist’s severed head is found by a shepherd in the woods. The story advances through the police investigation. Everyone questioned by the police has their own version of the character and his deeds. </p>.<p class="bodytext">What the series genuinely gets right is its cultural representation. Kerala is portrayed without the usual shorthand of over-the-top visuals and performative exoticism. Other languages and communities are treated with the same restraint. There’s an observed quality to how culture is treated, which is rare. The series also does something Tamil cinema rarely does: it casts Tamil women in a narrative that engages with power and hierarchy. That alone is worth noting.</p>.'Rakkasapuradhol' movie review: Another loud and empty horror flick.<p class="bodytext">Vijay Sethupathi is, as always, effortlessly believable. The charm is never performed — it simply exists. Milind Soman walks in and commands every scene without visible effort. The driver of the story, though, is Vettai Muthukumar’s sub-inspector and Singampuli’s constable. Some of the subplots come across as interesting stories.</p>.<p class="bodytext">There are genuinely good character moments scattered across the series that remind you of what it could have been with sharper writing. However, Muthu, as a character, never develops beyond his surface appeal. The villains are flat. The female leads are limited to just reacting. And the series has a tendency to spoon-feed the audience. At its core, this remains a well-produced, enjoyable macho vehicle, but one that mistakes momentum for depth.</p>