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'My family': Khushbu Sundar shares photo with Aarti Ravi amid feud with Ravi Mohan and Keneeshaa Francis

Taking to Instagram, Khushbu shared a picture in which Aarti is seen holding her close.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 07:10 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 07:10 IST
Entertainment NewsdivorceKhushbu SundarControversyTrendingjayam raviFilmyzilla

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