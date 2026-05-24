<p>Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar has picked her side in the feud involving Ravi Mohan, his estranged wife Aarti Ravi and rumoured girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis.</p><p>Khushbu has recently shared a picture officially showing her support to Aarti.</p><p>Taking to Instagram, Khushbu shared a picture in which Aarti is seen holding her close.</p><p>Apart from Aarti, her sons Ravi, Aarav and Ayaan, her mother Sujatha Vijaykumar and Khushbu's daughters Avantika and Anandita are also seen in the picture with a smile on their faces.</p><p>Adding red heart emojis, Khushbu captioned the post with, "My family."</p>.'Man can break what God creates': Keneeshaa Francis quits music, leaves Chennai amid separation rumours with Ravi Mohan.<p>The post comes days after Khushbu was dragged into Ravi Mohan-Aarti Ravi's feud.</p><p>However, as everyone seems to be beaming with joy in the picture, fans of Ravi Mohan believe the photo is posted in a bad taste.</p><p>A fan wrote in the comment section of the post, "I'm scared by seeing all these smiling Faces."</p><p>Another said, "Your intentionally doing this to trigger someone."</p><p>A third commented, "We support and stand with Ravi Mohan."</p><p>While a fourth said, "You are intentionally holding Ravi Mohan’s son .. shameful .. the father is crying to see his children and here this woman flaunting with his children."</p><p>Another angrily commented, "Why do you purposely put this pic up to irritate the affected party? I'm sure you do not really know how a father who has not seen his sons go through. Stop interfering into other people s lives. We all know your FAMILy ..Don't blow the fire and make it bigger."</p><p>"You are triggering @iam_ravimohan intentionally," wrote another angry fan.</p><p>However, a few others came out in support of Aarti and Khushbu and wished them happiness and unity</p>.Aarti Ravi's mother comes in support of her after Ravi Mohan's shocking claims about their marriage.<p><strong>Ravi Mohan-Aarti Ravi feud</strong></p><p>Ravi and Aarti tied the knot in 2009 and announced his separation in 2024. </p><p>The separation was followed by rumours of Ravi's relationship with spiritual healer and singer Keneeshaa Francis and the public outfall of the ex-couple with Ravi making some shocking revelations about his marriage with Aarti.</p><p>Following the controversy, Keneeshaa had issued a long note regarding her rumoured relationship with Ravi and announced her departure from Chennai and break from music and social media.</p><p>In a press conference in Chennai, Ravi had alleged harassment and stated that he wasn't allowed to meet his children. He further declared that he won't act in films until his divorce with Aarti is finalised.</p><p>Things continue to worsen as Aarti's mother and Tamil film producer Sujatha had defended her and denied allegations of abuse.</p><p>Sujatha also denied Ravi's claims of cyberbullying.</p>