<p>Just hours after Keneeshaa’s social media outburst, actor Ravi Mohan held an emotional press conference addressing the ongoing turmoil in his life. Breaking down over his current struggles, the actor dropped an industry bombshell, declaring, "My films will not release on screens until I get my divorce. I cannot act anymore." This shocking reveal has sent massive shockwaves through the film fraternity.</p><p>Pouring his heart out to the media, an emotional Ravi Mohan told the media that online trolling played a role in his split with Keneeshaa. He opened up about the dark place he has been in due to the ongoing controversy, admitting that the severe psychological distress caused by his ex's family led him to start hurting himself.</p>.<p>Also defending his decades-long career, Ravi Mohan issued a sharp warning to people who are sabotaging his personal and professional life. He said, "I couldn't bear the insult I got.. If you want to provoke me.. try it.. I worked for 23yrs.. 95% of my films are successful."</p><p>The actor expressed shame over being accused of chasing beauty at age 45, noting that he has worked cleanly with beautiful actresses for decades without a single complaint. He also revealed that that all his earnings, he did not have basic financial independence. Ravi Mohan said he has no personal bank accounts to his name. Talking about the ‘suffocating’ lifestyle, he said that every single transaction was heavily scrutinized by his ex's family, leaving him unable to spend his own hard-earned money.</p>.'Man can break what God creates': Keneeshaa Francis quits music, leaves Chennai amid separation rumours with Ravi Mohan.<p>He also dropped a cryptic, derogatory clue pointing toward another woman. The actor pointedly implied that a specific woman with a three-letter name was the root cause of the severe personal turmoil in both his life and his marriage.</p><p>Finally, he concluded his emotional address by declaring a shift from defence to action, saying he will no longer remain quiet. Ravi Mohan said, "I am not going to remain silent anymore. So, let's see what happens," while assuring the media that he intends to personally handle and fix the ongoing issues of his life.</p>.Jayam Ravi and Aarti announce separation after 15 years of marriage.<p>As a highly respected figure in Tamil cinema with a career spanning over two decades, Ravi Mohan has delivered numerous box-office hits. However, the past few years has not been rewarding for him. Ravi Mohan is is going through an incredibly dark phase, with insiders whispering that he is on the brink of complete financial collapse.</p>