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'My films won’t release until I get a divorce': Ravi Mohan’s emotional outburst sends shockwaves through Tamil Cinema Industry

Breaking down over his current struggles, the actor dropped an industry bombshell, declaring, "My films will not release on screens until I get my divorce. I cannot act anymore."
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 08:44 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 08:44 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaTrendingjayam ravi

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