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'My husband owes an explanation': Isha Rikhi confirms marriage with Badshah, shares first pic with 'pati dev'

In a recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, a fan asked Isha that despite being married, why the couple does not follow each other on social media.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 10:36 IST
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Screengrab of Isha Rikhi's Instagram Story

Screengrab of Isha Rikhi's Instagram Story 

Screengrab of Isha Rikhi's Instagram Story

Screengrab of Isha Rikhi's Instagram Story 

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Published 11 June 2026, 10:36 IST
Entertainment NewsmarriageTrendingbadshahFilmyzilla

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