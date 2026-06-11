'My husband owes an explanation': Isha Rikhi confirms marriage with Badshah, shares first pic with 'pati dev'

<p>After months of speculation and rumours, Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi has confirmed her marriage to rapper <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/badshah">Badshah</a>.</p><p>In a recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, a fan asked Isha that despite being married, why the couple does not follow each other on social media.</p><p>To this Isha responded with humour and said that Badshah owes an explanation for this.</p><p>"I think I'm officially flooded with these questions. Yes, I am married. Now, coming to the most asked question: Why don't you follow each other? Honestly, I think my husband owes all of an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them at your earliest convenience," Isha responded.</p>.Badshah marries Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi in an intimate ceremony: Report.<p>Responding to another fan, who asked, "Why you haven't post any picture with Badshah your husband, U are his wife not even a single pic?", Isha a rare picture with Badshah, a first after their marriage.</p><p>In the picture, Isha can be seen playfully sitting on Badshah's lap as the couple smiles while hugging each other tightly.</p>.<p>The pictures of the couple's marriage first went viral back in March after Isha's mother, Poonam, shared the wedding pics on her Instagram account on March 24.</p><p>Sharing a carousel of images with both Isha and Badshah dressed in wedding attire, Poonam wrote in the caption, "God bless you @isharikhi @badboyshah." </p><p>The images seemingly show the couple performing traditional wedding rituals, including exchanging varmala, in the presence of close family members.</p><p>Ever since then, both Badshah and Isha have maintained silence about their marriage.</p>.<p><strong>Badshah's cryptic Instagram post</strong></p><p>Just recently, Badshah sparked fresh speculation with his new Instagram post.</p><p>Badshah shared a carousel of images featuring an unknown woman whose face was hid deliberately.</p><p>The photos featured Badshah walking hand-in-hand with the mystery woman, which many believed was Badshah's wife Isha.</p><p>He captioned the post with, "Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life."</p><p>The post went quickly viral.</p><p>Some even assumed that the mystery woman was in fact Pakistani actor Hania Amir due to the resemblance of the mystery woman's haircut to Hania's fresh look.</p><p>While Isha has now officially made her marriage public, Badshah is yet to address it.</p>