'My jaan sister': Shraddha Kapoor's brother tears up after Eetha teaser

<p>Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor is all praise for his sister as he sees her in a never-seen-before avatar.</p><p>As the teaser of Shraddha's upcoming film <em>Eetha</em> went viral, Siddhanth couldn't help but praise his sister's performance in the film.</p><p>While the teaser is yet to make its digital debut, the recorded clips of it are going viral. The teaser is already released in theatres and is being played along <em>Cocktail 2</em> starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon. </p><p>Taking to his Instagram Story, Siddhanth shared a video of the teaser and captioned it with, "My jaan sister. I have tears of gratitude."</p><p>In the dramatic teaser, Shraddha, who plays Maharashtrian tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, is seen with a nine-month baby bump preparing to give birth back stage. Moments after delivering the baby, she gets back on the stage for her performance.</p><p>The scene smoothly chronicles Vithabai's dedication to her art.</p>.Samantha Ruth Prabhu and husband Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child: Report.<p>Vithabai, who is also known as 'Tamasha Samradini' or queen of tamasha, is remembered for her contribution to the Maharashtrian folk culture. Her contribution even her presidential honours for her tamasha.</p><p>Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Siddharth Jadhav.</p><p><em>Eetha</em> is set to release in theatres on August 28.</p>