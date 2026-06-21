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'My jaan sister': Shraddha Kapoor's brother tears up after Eetha teaser

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor is all praise for his sister as he sees her in a strong and never-seen-before avatar.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 06:31 IST
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Screengrab of Siddhanth's Instagram Story

Screengrab of Siddhanth's Instagram Story

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Published 21 June 2026, 06:31 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood filmTrendingShraddha KapoorFilmyzilla

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