My movie is not to entertain but to empower the New Gen about our Itihasas: Prasanth Varma

The world of Telugu cinema is undergoing a revolutionary transformation with amazing scripts, it all started with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and has been on an upward trajectory ever since then. The latest one to add a new feather on the cap is filmmaker Prasanth Varma. He is coming up with the first-ever Telugu superhero movie HanuMan.

Prasanth is coming up with Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), an Indian media franchise and shared universe of superhero films created by him. And, the first to come out to the PVCU is the action-adventure fantasy film HanuMan.

In an exclusive interview to DH’s NP Jayaraman, Prasanth spoke length and breadth about his passion for filmmaking and the idea of making superhero movies.

“I have a huge devotional respect to India’s original superhero Lord Hanuman. It is my humongous love for Anjaneya which made me come up with this idea. This is the stepping stone for my dream of presenting a Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. The universe will have a six different super-heroes inspired by our history.”

“PVCU will big standalone project that will only be concentrating on superheroes inspired from our itihasas and the first one is HanuMan. The movie is all about an ordinary boy who gets superpowers like lord Hanuman to fight against the evils of society,” said the Zombi Reddy maker.

On being asked about the comparison of his film HanuMan with the most talked about movie Adipurush, he quipped, “Every on the team felt the pressure except me because I never work for the result, but enjoy the process."