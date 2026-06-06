'My pillar of strength': Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on birth anniversary

<p>Bollywood star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay%20dutt">Sanjay Dutt</a> paid a touching tribute to his father, the late actor and politician Sunil Dutt, on his birth anniversary. Sharing a rare glimpse from his private album, the <em>Khalnayak</em> actor posted a couple of unseen pictures on social media. </p><p>“Happy birthday dad, I love you and miss you everyday," Sanjay wrote, calling his father his eternal "pillar of strength and inspiration.” His words reflect an enduring, deep-rooted bond he shares with his father.</p>.Sanjay Dutt unveils 'Khalnayak Returns' with intense first look.<p>Within minutes, the post garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. Jackie Shroff dropped heart emojis, while his wife, Ayesha Shroff, called Sunil "the best person ever.”</p><p>Showbiz friends, well-wishers and fans flooded the section, sending love and strength to Sanjay, who has always been known for wearing his heart on his sleeve.</p>.<p>However, it was the comment from Sanjay's close friend, Paresh Ghelani (the real-life inspiration for Kamli in the biopic <em>Sanju</em>), that attracted everyone’s attention.</p><p>Paying a deeply personal tribute to Sunil Dutt, Paresh wrote: “The mold that shaped a man like you seems to have ceased to exist. The world needs men of your character, strength, compassion, and integrity now more than ever. We miss you every day, Dad. Happy Birthday. 🙌❤️💔”</p>.From Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt to Madhavan: Top-rated movies of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' stars on IMDb.Darshan, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan: When legal troubles collide with movie stardom.Sanjay Dutt says he is open to romance dramas: I can do one more 'Saajan'.<p>Celebrated as one of Indian cinema's most incredible personalities, Sunil Dutt left behind a timeless legacy with impeccable performances in cult classics like <em>Mother India, Waqt, Padosan</em> and <em>Sadhna</em>. Sunil Dutt’s final cinematic outing was alongside his son Sanjay in Rajkumar Hirani’s <em>Munna Bhai M.B.B.S</em>. </p><p>Beyond showbiz, he also made an impact as a dedicated politician. As a Member of Parliament for Mumbai North West for five consecutive terms, he earned deep respect in politics with his selfless service.</p>