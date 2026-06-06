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'My pillar of strength': Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on birth anniversary

Showbiz friends, well-wishers and fans flooded the section, sending love and strength to Sanjay, who has always been known for wearing his heart on his sleeve.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 10:41 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsTrendingSanjay DuttFilmyzilla

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