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'My public image is being tarnished': Ravi Kishan lodges police complaint over 'false & defamatory' claims

The filing requested a prompt and fair police inquiry followed by stringent legal action to put an end to the smear campaign.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 08:44 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 08:44 IST
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