'My public image is being tarnished': Ravi Kishan lodges police complaint over 'false & defamatory' claims

<p>Actor and politician Ravi Kishan has approached the police and has filed an FIR against individuals trying to tarnish his image. In the complaint, Ravi alleges that these individuals have intentionally made false and defamatory statements to dent his reputation and his image in public.</p><p>In the FIR, an individual or group is actively spreading highly offensive, untrue, and defamatory remarks against the MP across the Gorakhpur region, claims the actor. The complaint says that these actions are being carried out with the deliberate attempt to tarnish his social, political and personal image.</p>.FIR filed against Ranveer Singh in Bengaluru for mimicking sacred spirit worshipped in coastal Karnataka.<p>The complaint further alleges that a series of coordinated and baseless claims regarding Ravi Kishan are being "deliberately spread in a premeditated manner" across digital platforms, public forums and several other channels to mislead the public.</p><p>"The objective behind these statements is to tarnish Ravi Kishan's image in the public eye and to foster a malicious atmosphere against him. The false narratives and misleading statements being propagated by the said individual(s) are devoid of factual basis; their sole purpose is to politically and socially defame the MP by undermining his credibility," it added.</p>.Watch: After 'jaldi the late', Ravi Kishan's 'home from work' gaffe leaves internet in splits.<p>Additionally, the filing requested a prompt and fair police inquiry followed by stringent legal action to put an end to the smear campaign. More updates on the ongoing investigation are yet to be revealed.</p><p>On the professional front, Ravi Kishan has a series of projects including <em>Maa Behen</em>, <em>Mirzapur: The Movie</em> and <em>Dhamaal 4</em>. He is also set to play a key role in Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan’s action flick <em>Naagzilla</em>.</p>