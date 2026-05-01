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'My scars tell the story of my survival': Rajshri Deshpande opens up about her cancer journey

Her latest message wasn't just about survival but also about the joy of the 'now'.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 12:35 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 12:35 IST
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