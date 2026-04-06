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'My Sukh': Salman Khan shares new pictures with pet dog, fans react

Salman Khan is all smiles in new pics with his pet dog My Sukh. Fans can't help but obsess over their bond.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 09:09 IST
Salman KhanBollywood filmTrendingPet dog

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