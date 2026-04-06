<p>In a late night treat to fans, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=salman%20khan">Salman Khan </a>has shared new pictures with his furry partner My Sukh.</p><p>Salman took to Instagram and shared a carousel of images at 3:55 am on Monday morning.</p><p>Salman captioned the post with, "3:55 - My Sukh."</p><p>In the pictures, Salman, who is seen flaunting an all-white shirt with black jeans, is sharing some heart warming and playful moments with his Chow Chow.</p><p>The photos prove that Salman is the happiest when he is with his dogs.</p><p>Salman has always been fond of animals and his affection can be easily seen in the pictures. The white Chow Chow is the recent addition to Salman's family which has Myson, Mylove, and Myjaan. Myson and Myjaan were French Mastiffs who passed away around 2009.</p><p>In addition to dogs, Salman also reportedly has horses named Bajrangi and Bhaijaan at his farmhouse in Panvel.</p>.Salman Khan- Vamshi Paidipally movie: Is Arvind Swamy really the villain? What we know so far.<p>Soon after Salman shared the pictures, his loyal fans were quick to shower their love on the post.</p><p>The comment section of the post was flooded with red heart and fire emojis. A fan wrote, "Love u bhaijaan," while another mentioned how young he was looking.</p><p>On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for <em>Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.</em></p><p>Salman has also teamed up with director Vamshi Paidipally for an action-thriller. The yet-untitled film, which is backed by producer Dil Raju, will go on floors in April.</p>