Naga Chaitanya turns producer with 'Dhootha 2', Nagarjuna attends puja ceremony

<p>Actor Naga Chaitanya has stepped into the producer's shoes for the upcoming season of Prime Video’s hit series <em>Dhootha</em>. The grand mahurat ceremony was held yesterday, with King Nagarjuna gracing the event to celebrate his son's exciting new role behind the camera.</p><p>Giving fans a peek into the new journey, Chay shared some heart-warming pictures from the puja ceremony on social media. </p><p>On X, he wrote, “Auspicious beginnings as I step into the second chapter of Dhootha and my first step as a producer. Onwards and upwards. Here’s to the magic ahead.”</p>.<p>In the pictures, Nagarjuna was also seen with the clapboard of <em>Dhootha 2</em>, signalling the production of the project.</p><p>Alongside Naga Chaitanya, the upcoming season will see Priya Bhavani Shankar and Parvathy Thiruvothu returning to play pivotal roles in the supernatural thriller.</p>.Delhi High Court orders immediate removal of pornographic content using Naga Chaitanya's identity.<p>Directed by Vikram K Kumar, the first season was released in 2023 and Naga Chaitanya received immense praise as the lead actor. With <em>Dhootha</em> officially returning, Season 2 will carry forward the inaugural chapters.</p><p>Naga Chaitanya impressed audiences as Sagar in the first season. He played an ambitious journalist at the peak of his career whose life unravels when he becomes entangled in a series of supernatural anomalies.</p><p>With the supernatural threat hitting closer to home through a series of horrific, unsolved fatalities, Season 2 is ready to amplify the danger and take this compelling storyline to the next level.</p>