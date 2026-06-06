Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Naga Chaitanya turns producer with 'Dhootha 2', Nagarjuna attends puja ceremony

The grand mahurat ceremony was held yesterday, with King Nagarjuna gracing the event to celebrate his son's exciting new role behind the camera.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 08:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 June 2026, 08:04 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemaPrime VideoTrendingnaga chaitanyaNagarjunaFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us