Naga Chaitanya turns producer with 'Dhootha 2', Nagarjuna attends puja ceremony

Auspicious beginnings as I step into the second chapter of Dhootha and my first step as a producer . Onwards and upwards . Here’s to the magic ahead . #dhootha2 @Vikram_K_Kumar @AnnapurnaStdios @nseplofficial @sharrath_marar @Padmak131 @PrimeVideoIN @parvatweets @priya_Bshankar… pic.twitter.com/cReG7A4mbi