Nagabhushana and Bhoomi: 'Ikkat' is special for us

‘Ikkat’ is a special film for Nagabhushana NS and Bhoomi Shetty. While the former plays a lead for the first time in the Kannada comedy-drama, the latter makes her cinema debut with the Esham-Haseen Khan directorial.

“I have done meaty supporting roles in ‘Ondalla Eradalla’ (2018) and ‘French Biriyani’ (2020). I am excited to see how I can excel as a lead actor,” Nagabhushana tells Showtime. The film, shot during the pandemic-induced lockdown last year, drops on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.

“I love being a character artist as I can explore a variety of roles. But such a character isn’t a constant feature in the story. However, lead actors are expected to carry the film on their shoulders. This quality of mine was put to test in ‘Ikkat’ and I believe I have done justice to my role,” he explains.

Bhoomi is proud to begin her cinema journey with a project like ‘Ikkat’. “When people were locked at home, we completed a film. I am happy about it. I agree with Nagabhushana that acting has no boundaries. It’s all about giving your best to any role you perform,” she says.

The film’s trailer shows a couple stuck in an unhappy marriage. They are on the verge of splitting when prime minister Narendra Modi announces a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. How they put up with each other despite their differences forms the crux of the story.

“I play a small-town man settled down in Bengaluru. He is an annoying person who always finds faults in his wife,” says Nagabhushana about his character Vasu. “The film shows what happens when a wife with liberal thoughts is stuck with a conservative husband for 21 days. I play Jhanavi who is a serious person but it is her seriousness that generates the laughs,” observes Bhoomi.

Both the actors agree that humour is the film’s USP. “Since the pandemic, a lot of us have preferred to watch comedy content to stay in good spirits. I will be satisfied if people enjoy our film and have a great laugh. I consider it a big contribution to society if you make people laugh,” says Nagabhushana.

Bhoomi is confident that the characters in ‘Ikkat’ will be relatable to people. “I am not an entirely humorous person. The feeling of making people laugh is something else. It’s not easy. Couples can find themselves in many scenes. I am looking forward to their reaction,” she offers.

‘Ikkat’ is produced by ace Kannada filmmaker Pawan Kumar. The film also has seasoned actor Sundar in a prominent role.