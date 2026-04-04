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Namit Malhotra on 'Ramayana': 'Not trying to appease Indians, it’s for the World'

Producer Namit Malhotra admits that he isn't making this epic just for Indian fans.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 08:49 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 08:49 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsRamayanaTrendingNamit MalhotraFilmyzilla

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