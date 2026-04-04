<p>The unveiling of Ranbir Kapoor as Rama from Namit Malhotra’s <em>Ramayana</em> has sparked a big debate online. Launched on Hanuman Jayanti, the asset launch is receiving mixed reactions from the audience. While a group of people are lauding the production's grand vision, others feel the reveal fell short of their expectations.</p><p>This lukewarm reception to the asset launch has reportedly increased the stakes for the creative team, placing extra pressure on future reveals to win over audiences globally.</p>.Where is Lord Rama? Asks fans as Ranbir Kapoor skips Ramayana event in Mumbai.<p>The Rama teaser that officially introduces Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama gave the audience 2 minutes and 38 seconds of Namit Malhotra’s grand vision, but the internet is divided on the results. </p><p>Netizens have expressed significant disappointment, arguing that the teaser fell short of the immense hype, criticising the makers for poor VFX and AI-like visuals.</p>.Rs 4,000 crore 'scam'? Netizens slam Namit Malhotra's 'Ramayana' teaser for poor VFX & AI-like visuals.<p>Adding fuel to the fire, an old LA Times interview with producer Namit Malhotra has resurfaced and is going viral on social media. In the interview, Namit admits that he isn't making this epic just for Indian fans. He’s aiming for a global hit and believes that if the West doesn't buy in, the entire project has failed to meet its goal.</p>.Ramayana first look: Ranbir Kapoor introduced as 'protector' Lord Rama.<p>Talking about <em>Ramayana</em>, Namit told the LA Times, “In my mind, if people in the West don’t like it, I consider that as a failure. It is meant for the world. So if you don’t like it, shame on me. We should have done a better job.”</p><p>“It’s a global film from the day we start. I’m not trying to make it to appease Indian people in India. … If you go and watch Ramayana and your family watches it and people in India watch it, what’s the difference? It should speak to you like any other film,” he added.</p>.<p>Aiming for global recognition for <em>Ramayana</em>, producer Namit Malhotra has openly compared the project to the works of Christopher Nolan and epics like <em>Gladiator</em>. With a mammoth budget of Rs 4000 crore ($500 million) for the two-part epic, the cost per film actually eclipses many of Hollywood's most expensive productions. It puts the film in a spot that makes <em>it </em>more expensive than several Hollywood movies, like <em>Superman</em>, <em>Jurassic World: Rebirth</em> and others.</p>